I'm looking at the Taichi even though it's a EATX this time around or the cheaper ASROCK Riptide I'm wondering if I should upgrade to DDR5 and a New Motherboard. Or just drop in Raptor Lake inside my Z690 Asus Tuf with DDR4. I think the upgrade to DDR5 would pay off big time in the long run though even though Benchmarks don't show much today.