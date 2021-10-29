What Z690 board are you eyeing?

I was wondering what Z690 motherboard everyone is planning on getting with alder lake.



I'm definitely going DDR5 route since I've waited like 4-5 years to upgrade from my 7820x.



I browsed through everything I've seen on Newegg and BH Photo and I was thinking any of the following with DDR5 & WIFI





MSI MPG Z690 CARBON $399​ ASUS ROG Strix Z690-F Gaming $399​ MSI MPG Z690 EDGE $329​ ASRock Z690 Taichi $TBD

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS PRO $329 (only WIFI 6, not 6E)​ GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS ULTRA $369 (only WIFI 6, not 6E)​

Do you recommend any of the above boards over the other based on features? The ASrock caught my eye based on the features I read on their website but I'm not sure on the price. Seems like you have to pay about $400 for DDR5 and Wifi 6/E.



Let me know your thoughts.



Thanks