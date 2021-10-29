What Z690 board are you eyeing?

N

Nirad9er

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2004
Messages
2,584
I was wondering what Z690 motherboard everyone is planning on getting with alder lake.

I'm definitely going DDR5 route since I've waited like 4-5 years to upgrade from my 7820x.

I browsed through everything I've seen on Newegg and BH Photo and I was thinking any of the following with DDR5 & WIFI


MSI MPG Z690 CARBON $399​

ASUS ROG Strix Z690-F Gaming $399​

MSI MPG Z690 EDGE $329​

ASRock Z690 Taichi $TBD

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS PRO $329 (only WIFI 6, not 6E)​

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS ULTRA $369 (only WIFI 6, not 6E)​


Do you recommend any of the above boards over the other based on features? The ASrock caught my eye based on the features I read on their website but I'm not sure on the price. Seems like you have to pay about $400 for DDR5 and Wifi 6/E.

Let me know your thoughts.

Thanks
 
Last edited:
DooKey

DooKey

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 25, 2001
Messages
10,472
I like the Taichi because it has more power phases. However, it's expensive as hell. I'd be all over it if there was decent DDR5 at launch. I'm probably going with a DDR4 board till later on.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
28,842
I'm waiting for a Z790 if I build an Alder Lake setup. I'm not going to be a guinea pig for new memory, new platform, new architecture, new Windows scheduler for efficiency cores, etc all at the same time. Not to mention paying an early adopter tax on DDR5 memory.

But out of those choices, I'd probably buy the Asus Strix.
 
R

rewted

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
1,762
maximus hero for me, but i just built a z590 so i may skip 690 and wait for ddr5 to mature, not a lot of sense for that and no pcie5 cards right now
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top