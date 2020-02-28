What X570 mobo for 3700X?

Folks,



I'm about to update an older i7-4790K to an AMD 3700X. I'd like to use the new(er) X570 design mobo for this build (future compatibility).



I see the MSI apparently uses a bad VRM design. Gigabyte has a high RMA. ASUS also has a high RMA (and they have the stupid flashing system LED when the machine is asleep).



No matter which way I look, it seems like I'm reading about a LOT of reliability issues on the X570 boards.



I'd like 3 M.2 slots; good ethernet (Intel NIC, maybe 2.5GB/s); and reliability.



Did I mention reliability?



My overclocking will be minimal. It's a 3700X.



I -will- be using 4x 16GB ram modules, for a 64GB total.



My budget is $200-300.



Give me some ideas...





Thanks,



Ken