What Would Cause MB's Reset (not CMOS reset ) Button To Stop Working (along with CPU red light, MB Error Code 00 which is memory issue on Gigabyte)

Built the rig couple of yrs ago and problems started on the weekend. Tested 2 different PSU's and 2 GPU's. Fans and Lights on Motherboard all work
Hardware List
Gigabyte X399 DESIGNARE EX, Threadripper x2950, Noctua NH-U12A CPU Cooler, 4 sticks of 16Gb Vengeance 3200Mhz DDR4, EVGA 1000 and 1300 PSU's, Adata 2Tb NVIE m.2 SSD, Fanxiang S101 1TB SSD SATA III, Timetec 512GB SSD 3D NAND TLC SATA III, 2 x Gigabyte RTX2080TI NVLink, Thermaltake View 71 Gaing Full Tower Computer Case, Seiki 39" 4K display, Samsung 8K 75" QLED display
Issues
Issues
- reset button (Not CMOS reset) reset on MB not working
- power button on MB only works to turn on but not off
- red cpu light
- No post/no boot
- no video signal
- error code 00 which is memory for Gigabyte
