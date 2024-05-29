What Would Cause MB's Reset (not CMOS reset ) Button To Stop Working (along with CPU red light, MB Error Code 00 which is memory issue on Gigabyte)

E

eatmetoyota

n00b
Joined
Oct 5, 2013
Messages
19
Built the rig couple of yrs ago and problems started on the weekend. Tested 2 different PSU's and 2 GPU's. Fans and Lights on Motherboard all work

Hardware List

Gigabyte X399 DESIGNARE EX, Threadripper x2950, Noctua NH-U12A CPU Cooler, 4 sticks of 16Gb Vengeance 3200Mhz DDR4, EVGA 1000 and 1300 PSU's, Adata 2Tb NVIE m.2 SSD, Fanxiang S101 1TB SSD SATA III, Timetec 512GB SSD 3D NAND TLC SATA III, 2 x Gigabyte RTX2080TI NVLink, Thermaltake View 71 Gaing Full Tower Computer Case, Seiki 39" 4K display, Samsung 8K 75" QLED display

Issues

  • reset button (Not CMOS reset) reset on MB not working
  • power button on MB only works to turn on but not off
  • red cpu light
  • No post/no boot
  • no video signal
  • error code 00 which is memory for Gigabyte
 
Last edited:
what have you tried? might need to break it down to minimum and reseat everything, including the cpu.
 
pendragon1 said:
what have you tried? might need to break it down to minimum and reseat everything, including the cpu.
Click to expand...
  1. Removed all but CPU and tested 1 stick of RAM one at a time
  2. T Flash plus to flash BIOS , but doesn't reboot after BIOS write LED stopped flashing to write the backup BIOS
  3. Ordered thermal to reinstall the CPU. Should arrive tomorrow.
The case came with a Thermaltake RGB controller but not the one you need to hookup to the MB's reset circuitry.
 
If you haven't already, disconnect all front panel connectors, fans except cpu, usb connectors etc. Use the onboard power and reset buttons. I had a similar situation with a old x58 MB we almost wrote off until noticing it was their case power/reset switch.
Probably a long shot but simple enough to be worth trying
 
maro said:
If you haven't already, disconnect all front panel connectors, fans except cpu, usb connectors etc. Use the onboard power and reset buttons. I had a similar situation with a old x58 MB we almost wrote off until noticing it was their case power/reset switch.
Probably a long shot but simple enough to be worth trying
Click to expand...
2nd and 3rd things I tested thinking the case power or reset buttons were stuck. One thing I'm still scratching my head about is the case power button no longer lights up when the problems started. The thermal paste should arrive later today to reseat the CPU. It that's not the issue, I have another full tower case that's been collecting dust to try out. Thanks guys.
 
Does it have dual BIOS? Good idea to try the secondary one if it does.
 
Those are typical signs of a dead mobo. You've done some good troubleshooting but I'm not sure you should waste any more effort on it sadly.
 
Small chance it is CPU, but more than likely it's the mobo. You already ruled out the RAM. Any chance it is still under warranty?
 
Do you get post code 00 immediately with no other changes?
That typically means a dead CPU or a problem with CPU connection (bent pins, etc).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top