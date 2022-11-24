What would cause case fans to be powered by the HDMI cable in the GPU

I was working on a client's PC earlier tonight. it's an older Z97 setup, Asrock Z97 Extreme with a G3xx something 2 core CPU, Corsair CX750 and an MSI 660Ti.

I powered down the PC and 2 of the 3 case fans were still spinning, bottom case fan, and the front fan which has LED's and they were still lit.

Unplugged the power cable and those 2 fans were still spinning and the front one still lit up. thought it might have been residual power but when I stopped the bottom fan with my finger, it started spinning again.

Unplugged the HDMI cable and they turned off. I thought that was really strange. Plugged the HDMI cable back in and they started spinning and lit up.

The HDMI cable goes straight into my LG 25" ultrawide, so no hub or splitter, just a straight hdmi cable from the monitor to the PC.



Anyone else experience something like this?