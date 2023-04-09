What will be the right way to set PL1/PL2/Tau for my Intel CPU?

Hi!
My i3-1220P CPU has factory settings as 28W (PL1) and 64W (PL2), I want to fine-tune them according to my use scenarios.
I know that in general I need to set both low, then gradually increase them and mesure CPU temp during workload using e.g., Intel XTU (Extreme Tuning Utility).
However, I have several questions regarding this process:
- Should my initial "low" parameters be factory ones (and then I rise them)?
- Is there any good rule of a thumb regarding the difference between PL1/PL2 (regardless of how high/low both of them are)?
- I should measure CPU temp (and decide whether to increase more or stop here) at the most CPU-demanding scenario of all those I will ever have, right?
- I assume my heaviest workload will be transcoding done by Plex Server, which AFAIK is done by GPU (embedded in my case). Shall this process rise TDP (because GPU is part of CPU)?