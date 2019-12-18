What were your top smartphones of 2010-2019?

Discussion in 'Smart Phones and Devices' started by Opticflare, Dec 10, 2019.

  1. Dec 10, 2019 #1
    Opticflare

    Opticflare [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    2,045
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2005
    It’s been an interesting decade to see how phones progressed. I thought this would be a good opportunity to see what everyone’s favorite smartphones were of the decade. There’s really no wrong answer here, just either the ones you used or saw that really impressed you for some particular reason.

    for me I’d have to say,

    For Apple, the original iPhone 4 at the time was downright amazing. Stainless steel and glass with the first real high resolution display. I loved this phone and when I had one, not only did it feel like a tool for everyday life, but it really felt high quality.

    also for Apple, the iPhone 5 in slate black was amazing as well. I wish they brought that color back. And then finally, I’m going to say the iPhone Plus series. Even if it was a little big, it ran iOS so good on such a nice large display at the time. My daily driver is still a iPhone 8 Plus.

    for Android, my favorite was definitely the 2013 Moto X. At the time I loved smaller phones, and I loved that Motorola was doing something different. The shape of the phone and contoured design was really good, and I loved the active display and how it did notifications.

    The Nexus 6 was also great. Pure android on a 6 inch screen made by Motorola back before Lenovo bought them out. Just a pure powerhouse.

    those are some of the top of my head. What about you guys?
     
    Opticflare, Dec 10, 2019
    Opticflare, Dec 10, 2019
    #1
  2. Dec 10, 2019 #2
    Shoganai

    Shoganai Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    452
    Joined:
    Dec 5, 2018
    There's an awfully huge range.
     
    Shoganai, Dec 10, 2019
    Shoganai, Dec 10, 2019
    #2
  3. Dec 10, 2019 #3
    Westwood Arrakis

    Westwood Arrakis [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,502
    Joined:
    Nov 17, 2012
    Cosmos 2.

    :D
     
    Westwood Arrakis, Dec 10, 2019
    Westwood Arrakis, Dec 10, 2019
    #3
  4. Dec 10, 2019 #4
    Zepher

    Zepher [H]ipster Replacement

    Messages:
    17,056
    Joined:
    Sep 29, 2001
    I had the iPhone 4S, 5S, and the still use an iPhone SE.
     
    Zepher, Dec 10, 2019
    Zepher, Dec 10, 2019
    #4
  5. Dec 10, 2019 #5
    Commander Shepard

    Commander Shepard 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    4,046
    Joined:
    Apr 12, 2016
    Blackberry Bold Touch 9900
    iPhone 5S and 7 Plus
    HTC 10
    OnePlus 3T and 5T
    Nexus 6
    Pixel 2XL and 3XL
     
    Commander Shepard, Dec 10, 2019
    Commander Shepard, Dec 10, 2019
    #5
    Justintoxicated likes this.
  6. Dec 12, 2019 #6
    Trimlock

    Trimlock [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    15,172
    Joined:
    Sep 23, 2005
    XS Max
     
    Trimlock, Dec 12, 2019
    Trimlock, Dec 12, 2019
    #6
  7. Dec 12, 2019 #7
    CHANG3D

    CHANG3D [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,826
    Joined:
    Jul 23, 2010
    HTC One (M7) that everyone including Apple ripped off from with numerous uninformed tech writers claiming HTC later devices somehow ripped off from Apple when this phone predates Apple’s redesigned iPhone. This is probably the biggest design influence device of the decade.

    other mentions:
    Pixel 3 XL (nightsight)
    Essential Phone (only after it became cheap)
    iPhone X (made everyone do a display cutout to make a device feel like it’s more screen)
    iPhone 11 (somehow the budget flagship device of the year 2019, hurting Android OEMs where it matters the most)
     
    CHANG3D, Dec 12, 2019
    CHANG3D, Dec 12, 2019
    #7
  8. Dec 12, 2019 #8
    jimbob200521

    jimbob200521 Gawd

    Messages:
    626
    Joined:
    Mar 23, 2013
    Galaxy S7 then my current S9. They've just been solid phones for me all around, especially the S9. I could take or leave the curved edge glass in trade for some better durability but I will say they do make the phone look sharp. And finally, getting rid of physical buttons for haptic on screen buttons with the S9 was a move I had absolutely convinced myself I would hate with a burning passion but now...on screen buttons FTW.

    And I hope I don't jynx myself saying this but the S9 I have now is 4 payments away from being paid off and I haven't broken the screen yet like the last half dozen phones I've had. Either the glass/tech is getting better or I've finally found a case that can stand up to me because stupid shit tends to happen to my phones (knock on wood).
     
    jimbob200521, Dec 12, 2019
    jimbob200521, Dec 12, 2019
    #8
    blkt likes this.
  9. Dec 13, 2019 #9
    Aurelius

    Aurelius 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,579
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2003
    iPhone 4: The Retina Display, the Dieter Rams-style design, FaceTime... it arguably set the pace for phones in the 2010s.

    Galaxy Nexus: The battery life and camera performance were so-so, but damn if that screen wasn't an eye-catcher. It was also a peek at what Android would look like for the next few years.

    One M7: The "ultrapixel" camera might have been overhyped, but this was an example of top-tier phone design that didn't just riff on someone else.

    Moto X: The customization and Motorola's overall Android aesthetic (which largely persists to this day) really made it a treat to use.

    iPhone 7: Yeah, it looks like the iPhone 6 and 6s, but it introduced world-beating haptic feedback, surprisingly rich stereo speakers and generally made the iPhone a workhorse that could do a lot very well.

    Galaxy S8: For playing a large role in the nearly-all-screen movement.

    Google Pixel 2: Flaws aside, this showed Google at its best: using AI and the cloud to do things that are difficult with hardware alone. It's notable that it took a couple of years for everyone to catch up.

    iPhone X: For basically dictating phone design for the last two years between the notched display, its gesture interface and face authentication. I have an iPhone XS and it still feels like a premium, high-performance phone where many phones grow obsolete quickly.

    iPhone 11: This managed to turn the "entry" flagship category on its ear by delivering outstanding camera quality, performance and battery life at a price more people can actually justify. Arguably a better pick than a OnePlus 7 Pro for many people simply because it has the overall advantage (camera, battery, water resistance, software support).
     
    Aurelius, Dec 13, 2019
    Aurelius, Dec 13, 2019
    #9
    Commander Shepard likes this.
  10. Dec 14, 2019 #10
    CHANG3D

    CHANG3D [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,826
    Joined:
    Jul 23, 2010
    you’re welcome...
     
    CHANG3D, Dec 14, 2019
    CHANG3D, Dec 14, 2019
    #10
  11. Dec 14, 2019 #11
    Aurelius

    Aurelius 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,579
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2003
    Yeah, I realized there was some overlap. Sorry about that! But I really have used all of those phones to various degrees.
     
    Aurelius, Dec 14, 2019
    Aurelius, Dec 14, 2019
    #11
  12. Dec 14, 2019 #12
    N4CR

    N4CR [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,242
    Joined:
    Oct 17, 2011
    No love for the groundbreaking SGS2? First one with decent power under the hood and a massive modding community to boot. Last mostly secure Android hardware too IIRC (aside from the baseband hack in every damn phone ever).
    Bias here as I'm an audio guy but LG V10 has served many here well too.
     
    N4CR, Dec 14, 2019
    N4CR, Dec 14, 2019
    #12
  13. Dec 14, 2019 #13
    CHANG3D

    CHANG3D [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,826
    Joined:
    Jul 23, 2010
    no problems man. You know how we’ve been accused of being “lovers” right? May the haptic force be with you always! Haha!
     
    CHANG3D, Dec 14, 2019
    CHANG3D, Dec 14, 2019
    #13
  14. Dec 14, 2019 #14
    Aurelius

    Aurelius 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,579
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2003
    Oh, it was a great phone in some ways, and might deserve to be on the short list. I suspect it's not getting much acclaim for a few reasons, though.

    First: it was the quintessential example of US carriers having too much control over devices. Remember how each big carrier had its own SII variant in a desperate bid to claim it had an "exclusive?" I still cringe when I realize Sprint insisted on naming its phone "Galaxy S II, Epic 4G Touch." That and the SII was the height of Samsung's Apple envy, where it straight-up copied hardware and software design cues (there are even documents showing how it studied Apple's UI elements) in hopes of luring iPhone buyers. Samsung at the time was particularly bad about emulating competitors instead of forging its own path... see the BlackJack as an example.
     
    Aurelius, Dec 14, 2019
    Aurelius, Dec 14, 2019
    #14
    CHANG3D and N4CR like this.
  15. Dec 14, 2019 #15
    Nenu

    Nenu [H]ardened

    Messages:
    19,064
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2007
    I use a home brew version called Ka-rate.
     
    Nenu, Dec 14, 2019
    Nenu, Dec 14, 2019
    #15
  16. Dec 14, 2019 #16
    N4CR

    N4CR [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,242
    Joined:
    Oct 17, 2011
    Great points and yes it was very appleish in those ways.
    Wasn't aware of carrier versions they don't do that shit here thankfully (well one does it in reverse sometimes) but it's typically not a thing, luckily. What a shitshow for you American users, would leave a sour taste in my mouth too.
     
    N4CR, Dec 14, 2019
    N4CR, Dec 14, 2019
    #16
  17. Dec 14, 2019 #17
    DrLobotomy

    DrLobotomy [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    6,534
    Joined:
    May 19, 2016
    Nokia 521 Windows Phone. Still in use. Still the best phone ever. ..l..
     
    DrLobotomy, Dec 14, 2019
    DrLobotomy, Dec 14, 2019
    #17
  18. Dec 15, 2019 #18
    Aurelius

    Aurelius 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,579
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2003
    I'm Canadian so it was a bit better (you could actually get the standard SII from a carrier here), but in the US... yuck. Different screens, different button layouts, different processors. I'm glad that Samsung had enough clout to force everyone to carry the same, official SIII in North America, because that would've otherwise been a nightmare.
     
    Aurelius, Dec 15, 2019
    Aurelius, Dec 15, 2019
    #18
    N4CR likes this.
  19. Dec 15, 2019 #19
    N4CR

    N4CR [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,242
    Joined:
    Oct 17, 2011
    Different screens? That's just insane.. heard of different CPUs in some other markets but not in a single country via carrier. What a fucking mess. Glad to hear they stopped that because A) drives up costs and B) makes support and troubleshooting a nightmare C) modding would be a PITA.
     
    N4CR, Dec 15, 2019
    N4CR, Dec 15, 2019
    #19
  20. Dec 15, 2019 #20
    The Lurker

    The Lurker [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    11,606
    Joined:
    Jul 1, 2001
    Out of all the phones I had, the top? Nokia Lumia 950. It was and probably still is the most innovative phone(s) of the decade after the iPhone. It should have pushed the next wave of devices and how we interact with them but Billy boy drop the ball.

    We had a few Android phones and my wife had two iPhones and all of them have been basically the same thing from generation to generatoin.
     
    The Lurker, Dec 15, 2019
    The Lurker, Dec 15, 2019
    #20
  21. Dec 15, 2019 #21
    radeon962

    radeon962 [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,225
    Joined:
    Mar 13, 2008
    Google Nexus 5

    OnePlus One

    iPhone X
     
    radeon962, Dec 15, 2019
    radeon962, Dec 15, 2019
    #21
  22. Dec 16, 2019 #22
    Vermillion

    Vermillion [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,122
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2007
    Nexus 5 - greatest Nexus of them all
    OnePlus One - game changer
    OnePlus 6T - truly a flagship killer
    Pixel line of phones - it's a Pixel. Can't go wrong with one.
    iPhone X - was finally an iPhone that I felt was worth the wife upgrading to. Her XR is pretty good and I'm about to move her to an 11.
    Galaxy Note line of phones - Note 7 not included but the Note line of phones has always been incredibly good for what they are.
     
    Vermillion, Dec 16, 2019
    Vermillion, Dec 16, 2019
    #22
  23. Dec 16, 2019 #23
    DooLocsta

    DooLocsta [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,557
    Joined:
    Jan 26, 2005
    Nexus S
    Galaxy S 2
    Galaxy S 3
    Note 4
    Note 7 (No issues but they did replace it twice before sending me the S7 Edge)
    Galaxy S7 Edge
    Note 8
     
    Last edited: Dec 16, 2019
    DooLocsta, Dec 16, 2019
    DooLocsta, Dec 16, 2019
    #23
    blkt likes this.
  24. Dec 16, 2019 #24
    Aurelius

    Aurelius 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,579
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2003
    The Note 7 also doubled as a handy incendiary grenade!

    Also, I don't think I've seen someone who was quite that loyal to Samsung phones. Not that it's unimaginable, but many of the people I know who've had them have also flirted with other brands at various points.
     
    Aurelius, Dec 16, 2019
    Aurelius, Dec 16, 2019
    #24
  25. Dec 16, 2019 #25
    OFaceSIG

    OFaceSIG 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,134
    Joined:
    Aug 31, 2009
    I loved all my Nexus' up to the 6p. I thought the Pixels were way overpriced until the 3a. My wife and stepson have them and it's a great phone for the money. I've had good luck with the moto G series. We've had various versions from the G5-G7 and they've all been solid phones for the money. I personally have had a OnePlus 5T for a couple years now. More expensive than the 3a or G series Moto, but a really great phone for the price.
     
    OFaceSIG, Dec 16, 2019
    OFaceSIG, Dec 16, 2019
    #25
  26. Dec 16, 2019 #26
    DooLocsta

    DooLocsta [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,557
    Joined:
    Jan 26, 2005
    I had an original iPhone and at one point in there tried the iPhone 3G or whatever and just didn't like being tied to iTunes for everything. Samsung just worked for me I guess, never gave me much issue. I also had an LG G2 before the Note 4 but I didn't like it that much TBH.
     
    Last edited: Dec 16, 2019
    DooLocsta, Dec 16, 2019
    DooLocsta, Dec 16, 2019
    #26
  27. Dec 16, 2019 #27
    kirbyrj

    kirbyrj [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    25,030
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2005
    Top: Pixel 3a, Pixel OG, Xperia Play, LG G2, Galaxy S8
    Bottom: Nexus 5X, Galaxy S5, Pixel 2XL
     
    kirbyrj, Dec 16, 2019
    kirbyrj, Dec 16, 2019
    #27
  28. Dec 18, 2019 at 12:37 AM #28
    grasshoppa

    grasshoppa 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,533
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2017
    Favorite phone of the decade would have to be the Pixel 2. So much so that I've been tempted to trade in my 3 and get a 2 XL. That phone was rock solid, well behaved, did everything perfectly.

    Least favorite was the blackberry. Forced to carry it for work, was painfully antiquated at a time with the original generations of the android phones floating around.
     
    grasshoppa, Dec 18, 2019 at 12:37 AM
    grasshoppa, Dec 18, 2019 at 12:37 AM
    #28
    T4rd likes this.
  29. Dec 18, 2019 at 10:20 AM #29
    Aurelius

    Aurelius 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,579
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2003
    I wouldn't consider BlackBerrys phones of the decade by any stretch, but I did have an irrational attachment to a few of them. The Bold 9900 in a sense felt like the ultimate expression of, well, BlackBerryness. Well-built, good keyboard, touchscreen... if you liked hardware keyboards, it was your jam in 2011. The main issue, of course, was that it was using an ancient platform designed for a kind of user (the "I just want my emails and texts" businessperson) that was quickly going away.

    I also have soft spots for some of the Android-based BlackBerrys, like the Priv and KeyOne/KeyTwo. It's nice to have a modern OS but still court those people who prefer physical keys. The Priv would be my pick because you could use it as a nice full-touch Android phone until you wanted the keyboard.
     
    Aurelius, Dec 18, 2019 at 10:20 AM
    Aurelius, Dec 18, 2019 at 10:20 AM
    #29
  30. Dec 18, 2019 at 10:42 AM #30
    lightsout

    lightsout [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,058
    Joined:
    Mar 15, 2014
    I loved flashing ROMs with Android back in the day.

    Got the Galaxy Nexus on launch day, Nexus 5 and Nexus 6 also. Had a lot of fun with them.

    Now I'm on an iPhone 11 and this thing is just great. Sweet camera and amazing battery. Took it off the charger at 7 am yesterday and went to bed at 10pm at 70%.

    Never had a phone with this type of battery.
     
    lightsout, Dec 18, 2019 at 10:42 AM
    lightsout, Dec 18, 2019 at 10:42 AM
    #30
  31. Dec 19, 2019 at 2:31 PM #31
    TMCM

    TMCM [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,382
    Joined:
    Apr 15, 2003
    I miss the little track ball on my HTC Hero. That was a sweet little phone
     
    TMCM, Dec 19, 2019 at 2:31 PM
    TMCM, Dec 19, 2019 at 2:31 PM
    #31
  32. Dec 24, 2019 at 9:00 AM #32
    T4rd

    T4rd [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,752
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2009
    HTC One M8 was the best phone I had in the 6-7 phones I've had the past 10 years now. Would love a modern take on that design, IR blaster still included as well, as I miss that from phones of that generation and aren't sure why they stopped using them
     
    T4rd, Dec 24, 2019 at 9:00 AM
    T4rd, Dec 24, 2019 at 9:00 AM
    #32