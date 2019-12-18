What were your top smartphones of 2010-2019?

It’s been an interesting decade to see how phones progressed. I thought this would be a good opportunity to see what everyone’s favorite smartphones were of the decade. There’s really no wrong answer here, just either the ones you used or saw that really impressed you for some particular reason. for me I’d have to say, For Apple, the original iPhone 4 at the time was downright amazing. Stainless steel and glass with the first real high resolution display. I loved this phone and when I had one, not only did it feel like a tool for everyday life, but it really felt high quality. also for Apple, the iPhone 5 in slate black was amazing as well. I wish they brought that color back. And then finally, I’m going to say the iPhone Plus series. Even if it was a little big, it ran iOS so good on such a nice large display at the time. My daily driver is still a iPhone 8 Plus. for Android, my favorite was definitely the 2013 Moto X. At the time I loved smaller phones, and I loved that Motorola was doing something different. The shape of the phone and contoured design was really good, and I loved the active display and how it did notifications. The Nexus 6 was also great. Pure android on a 6 inch screen made by Motorola back before Lenovo bought them out. Just a pure powerhouse. those are some of the top of my head. What about you guys?