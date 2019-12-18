What were your top smartphones of 2010-2019?

iPhone 4: The Retina Display, the Dieter Rams-style design, FaceTime... it arguably set the pace for phones in the 2010s.



Galaxy Nexus: The battery life and camera performance were so-so, but damn if that screen wasn't an eye-catcher. It was also a peek at what Android would look like for the next few years.



One M7: The "ultrapixel" camera might have been overhyped, but this was an example of top-tier phone design that didn't just riff on someone else.



Moto X: The customization and Motorola's overall Android aesthetic (which largely persists to this day) really made it a treat to use.



iPhone 7: Yeah, it looks like the iPhone 6 and 6s, but it introduced world-beating haptic feedback, surprisingly rich stereo speakers and generally made the iPhone a workhorse that could do a lot very well.



Galaxy S8: For playing a large role in the nearly-all-screen movement.



Google Pixel 2: Flaws aside, this showed Google at its best: using AI and the cloud to do things that are difficult with hardware alone. It's notable that it took a couple of years for everyone to catch up.



iPhone X: For basically dictating phone design for the last two years between the notched display, its gesture interface and face authentication. I have an iPhone XS and it still feels like a premium, high-performance phone where many phones grow obsolete quickly.



iPhone 11: This managed to turn the "entry" flagship category on its ear by delivering outstanding camera quality, performance and battery life at a price more people can actually justify. Arguably a better pick than a OnePlus 7 Pro for many people simply because it has the overall advantage (camera, battery, water resistance, software support).

