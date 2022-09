Major PC games became too large to feasibly continue to come on DVDs. Look at the Witcher 3 in 2015 for example, it came on like 5 DVDs and also kind of required a day-one online patch anyway to help with bugs. By about 2016 we saw various AAA titles come on a token DVD that didn't contain the full game and required downloading the rest online (eg: Bethesda games). PC physical copies for such games have become a bit of a joke tbh.



Would have been better to use Blu-Ray discs as they do already for console releases but there was never a push to get anyone on board with the idea and additionally PC cases and builds had in large part moved away from having optical drives. External optical drives could have still be a thing but again, no incentive from publishers when they've been quite comfortable using online stores.