What was your least favorite graphics card?

Based on the highly successful topic. I ask what was your least favorite video card, when you made an awful purchase. I have a few candidates for this and I don't even know which one to choose as the worst: Sector S3 Savage 3D 8MB - I got this card on a deal that if I don't like it I can return it no questions asked. And apart from running Unreal with S3TC and the famous Egypt demo map, it was trading blows with the Voodoo1 in everything else. So I returned it in a week. Butterfly Nvidia Riva TNT 16MB - My father had an ASUS V3400 at the time (ASUS's take on the same GPU) and I thought I can save a few if I buy a cheap mfg card. But this was a time when RAMDAC was still important as displays were all analog. It goes without saying that image quality was terrible. I couldn't get rid of it soon enough. ATI Rage 128 PRO 32MB - Got this when my TNT2 died, they said it was about the same performance. They were horribly wrong. Geforce 7600GS 256MB - I don't know what gotten into me when I got this, probably ignorance. Double the ram doesn't mean more performance automatically. ASUS AMD Radeon 5770 1GB - Same shit again, I should've looked at benchmarks. These were my least favorite cards to own, I really don't know which was the most disappointing they were all terrible.