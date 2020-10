LigTasm said: I had a bunch of the early "3D" cards, like the Rage II, but the most influential to me was the Geforce 2 GTS, mine had 32MB of DDR SGRAM and it was astoundingly fast compared to anything I had used before. I could play Quake III and UT in full 32-bit color at my monitors maximum 1024x768 resolution! What a beast! I find it kind of funny how picky we are about graphics these days when back then I was worried about my frame rate tanking if I didn't use 16-bit color. Click to expand...

You have a very good point..I remember being so happy when I grabbed a Riva TNT2 Ultra, installed it (replacing the V3 3000) and then realizing that Tribes didn't support OpenGL for 3D rendering..I removed it and waited a few weeks I believe it was until the devs pushed out a patch to support OpenGL...It was utter bliss to have high resolution 32 bit color and FPS....I used to own that game..It truly is my favorite PC game experienceand second best game memory only to Super Mario Brothers 3 on the NES...*Insert rant about how gaming devs used to actually publish fun, working games at their release without the need for a million updates etc...