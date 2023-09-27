What VPN services is good besides NordVPN and ExpressVPN?

I would like to sign up w/ ExpressVPN, but they want me to flash my router w/ their firmware. I'm happy to do so, but I don't have their router. I have a router very similar but not the exact model. They have:



Asus

RT-AC68U (up to v3)

RT-AC87U

RT-AC56R

RT-AC56S

RT-AC56U



and I have Asus RT-AC66U B1, and they told me that I have to have the above models for their firmware to work



now, I can buy 1 of the above router, but surprisingly they are not cheap, about $150 for the lowest one. So for now, I'm looking for another VPN service that can support my router



I heard of Shark VPN but I don't know if their service is any good or not. Anyone has any suggestion on VPN