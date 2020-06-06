What vga to throw in this rig?

I was thinking about upgrading to 10th get platform, but I got this i3 8100 rig with outdated Radeon R9 200 series vga. I haven't been playing in a long time and I really want to put some time to it.
I am thinking about..
Putting 32GB of ram
Getting a new vga that would be playable at 2560x1440 resolution (better not be power hungry due to this mATX case with limited airflow)
Maybe upgrade the cpu if needed?
