What vga to throw in this rig?

It’s a 4 core 4 thread cpu in 2020 so midrange GPU at most. Something in the gtx1080 range maybe. Rx5600xt, RTX 2060 or 2060 super.



more ram is nice and can be carried to a new DDR4 platform so up to you.



If it were me I would upgrade the GPU for sure so do just that and see. If you have 16gb Ram now especially.