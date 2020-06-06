What vga to throw in this rig?

H

hmz

hmz
Joined
Jul 26, 2005
Messages
3,087
I was thinking about upgrading to 10th get platform, but I got this i3 8100 rig with outdated Radeon R9 200 series vga. I haven't been playing in a long time and I really want to put some time to it.
I am thinking about..
Putting 32GB of ram
Getting a new vga that would be playable at 2560x1440 resolution (better not be power hungry due to this mATX case with limited airflow)
Maybe upgrade the cpu if needed?
 
TheHig

TheHig

TheHig
Joined
Apr 9, 2016
Messages
618
It’s a 4 core 4 thread cpu in 2020 so midrange GPU at most. Something in the gtx1080 range maybe. Rx5600xt, RTX 2060 or 2060 super.

more ram is nice and can be carried to a new DDR4 platform so up to you.

If it were me I would upgrade the GPU for sure so do just that and see. If you have 16gb Ram now especially.
 
