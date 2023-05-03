What versions of Intel 13900K ES chips support DLVR and what ITX MBs support it?

I need help with figuring out what Raptor Lake ES chips still have a functional DLVR and are there any ITX motherboards that have the setting for it to work? From the report below, ASUS has confirmed that some ES chips still have a functional DLVR but never specified which version have it. They also mentioned their Z690 Hero UEFI has the setting available. So, does anyone know what microcode* version of 13900K ES has DLVR and which ITX MB that has that feature functional?I am building a special mini portable ITX build for mobile off grind streaming and efficiency (performance per watt) is critical. A properly tuned and under volted 13900K will provide me with the best performance per watt especially with DLVR. It will also significantly reduce power required for when it comes to single thread. Raptor lake is crazy efficient when you run low voltages and clocks thanks to those 16 e cores. With DLVR you can also get decent single thread without using massive amount of power.*Is that the correct term? Its been a long time since I bought an ES chip