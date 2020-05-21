what vcore do you guys run 24/7 ryzen 3000s

So got my system stable with a all core clock of 4.4ghz on 1.315 drops down to 1.28 under load have tossed 6-8hrs of realbench at it 4 hrs of cb20 4-6 hrs of aida and gamed and i run metatrader also its nice and stable i dont really wanna go any higher on vcore about as high as i feel safe. Wonder what others have run 24/7 on the ryzen 3 series chips i have managed a pbo of 4600 limited cores and 4350 all core clocks but my pc is almost never idle so i was staying in high 1.4s almost all the time.