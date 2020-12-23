What universal block for powercolor rx 5700 xt red dragon

As topic says. I want to watercool my rx 5700 xt because of noise, but i dont want to buy a full cover block because of the price.
Is there anyone here that use a universal block on a rx 5700xt? And what can you recommend?
I have been looking at Alphacool GPU HF 14 but it looks small
I live in eu, so i prefer something i can get here
