What type of SSD for this MB?

hardware_failure
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2008
- Messages
- 1,335
I ran into an older system and was wondering if this board could run/boot the newer M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4x4 drives
H370M DS3H (rev. 1.0)
https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/H370M-DS3H-rev-10#kf
H370 Express Chipset
Dual M.2 with PCIe Gen3 X4/X2 & SATA interface:
Thanks!
H370M DS3H (rev. 1.0)
https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/H370M-DS3H-rev-10#kf
H370 Express Chipset
Dual M.2 with PCIe Gen3 X4/X2 & SATA interface:
- 1 x M.2 connector (Socket 3, M key, type 2242/2260/2280/22110 SATA and PCIe x2 SSD support) (M2P_16G)
- 1 x M.2 connector (Socket 3, M key, type 2242/2260/2280 PCIe x4/x2 SSD support) (M2Q_32G)
Thanks!