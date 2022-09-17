What to replace a 24" side/portrait monitor with...

So I've been using a 10 yr old Dell 24" 1920x1200 in portrait mode for the last few years and its finally dying. I am a huge fan of the side portrait monitor setup so i need to replace it. I dont want to fall back to 1080p and lose that little bit of resolution, in fact I'd rather add more screen space. The natural choice would be a 27" 1440p which will probably be the way I go. However I'm a little curious as to how suitable a 27" or 28" 4K monitor would work in that scenario. I'd think that 4K at that size is so small that by default id have to blow it up to, what, 125 to 150%? At which point am I really even gaining anything over a 27" 1440p? My main monitor is around 109ppi (currently 34" UW, soon to be 42" 4K). And yes I am aware of that new LG model but I am not spending that much on the auxiliary monitor.The 27-28" monitors can be had for 2 or 3 hundred.Any thoughts or recommendations? Anyone running a similarly sized monitor in portrait?