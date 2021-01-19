What to print in resin?

I've been playing with my Ender 3 v2 for about a month now and I got my wife excited about me having it, so it was a quick jump to convince her to let me get a small resin printer. I mean, who doesn't like the idea of building stuff with lasers?



Well, my new LD002R Resin printer was delivered today. Any thoughts on what to print first, second, third, etc...?



Also, what kind of things are going to be the main differences between this and my Ender that I should be aware of?

