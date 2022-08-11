What to do with XB360

Lamont

A while ago I posted a thread and I got all I wanted out of the system. The games I didn't finish (including arcade) I cleared. Even the bad ones...

So what can I do with this system? I was going to toss it on the curb and let someone take it for free. But if there is a possibility of running emulators, I am open to the possibility.

Thanks.
 
auntjemima

If it isn't an older software version, trash. The original Xbox was better for emulators, at least in my opinion. I gave mine away to some guy a few years ago. Trash otherwise.
 
