What to do with old FIOS DVR? Can I hack it into an OTA DVR?

We gave up on Frontier (Verizon) FIOS TV service a while back, and when I asked what to do with the DVR they said "e-waste it". I just today pulled it out of the AV stack and was just wondering if there was any real way to turn it into an OTA HD DVR or some other useful device.... it basically is a computer with a tuner and a hard drive. Google wasn't much help, and I hate to just throw it in the trash.
Can anything useful be done with these things? Motorola qip 7216.
If not, anyone want it for cost of shipping?
