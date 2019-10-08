What to do with old 10/100 switches?

I have the following switches that are fully functional but collecting dust:



Dell PowerConnect 3248 (48 port 10/100 switch)

3Com Switch 4400 3C17204 (48 port 10/100 switch)

3Com SuperStack 3 Switch 4250T 3C17302 (48 port 10/100 switch)



I just connected them and they work fine. Are they worth the electricity that they're running on? I'd love to set up some sort of a home lab either tied in or separate from my home network.



I don't have a rack but I wouldn't mind buying a wall-mounted 6U or 8U or 10U or 12U rack.



Thanks for any advice!