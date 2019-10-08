What to do with old 10/100 switches?

RavinDJ

I have the following switches that are fully functional but collecting dust:

Dell PowerConnect 3248 (48 port 10/100 switch)
3Com Switch 4400 3C17204 (48 port 10/100 switch)
3Com SuperStack 3 Switch 4250T 3C17302 (48 port 10/100 switch)

I just connected them and they work fine. Are they worth the electricity that they're running on? I'd love to set up some sort of a home lab either tied in or separate from my home network.

I don't have a rack but I wouldn't mind buying a wall-mounted 6U or 8U or 10U or 12U rack.

Thanks for any advice!
 

Dead Parrot

If the Dell 3248 is fanless, it would be a good choice for a lab. And it looks to have 2 gig ports.

10/100 switches are also perfect for setting up a separate network for printers to live on. Keeping printers on a separate network avoids many of the security flaws printers seem to have. Or as mentioned donate the ones you don't keep.
 
ThreeDee

I'll give them to friends/family to use in their "network environments" .. ie .. network printer or just wire in more computers to hook up to their 1 port cable modem ..etc
 
daglesj

I keep a couple around that can be handy stop gaps 'when you need something now' till the gigabit arrives a couple of days later.

I've not bought one in years but I 'inherit' them as you do.
 
Aluminum

E-waste them to an electronics dumpster (dont put computer gear in regular trash) seriously those things are beyond ancient now. Had loads of similar gear in the special dumpster at work even years ago. A $20 8 port gigabit can handle whatever "random casual networking" needs and uses less juice with no noise, fished some of those out of the same dumpster ;)
 
Mac2

I use 10/100 for management to free up ports on current gear. In fact 10 Meg is more than you need for management purposes.
 
