What to do with my MacBook Pro 15, 2015 model

I bought this MacBook pro 15.6 inch model way back in 2016 few months before the new models were announced.

Its running good, but there are 2 issues with it.



1. Dead Pixels: Yes there are few dead pixel, not noticeable unless you pay close attention.

2. Speakers Burst: I replaced its speakers from apple authorized service centers twice. On both occasion the service center blamed VLC Media player. So i removed VLC player, but it was Netflix that again started creating bursting sound. It sounds like there is something else that's affecting the speakers.



Is it worth spending nearly 300$ or even more to get the screen replaced, and find some permanent solution for the speaker problem, that might cost around 150-200$?

Or should I sell this MacBook and buy a 16 inch with M1? This MacBook still run smooth and I don't have any other issues with it.