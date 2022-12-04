What to do with HD 7750 1gb

Got a Low profile Visiontek HD 7750 from the mystery box. Part of me wants to stick it in my Plex server for no reason. The other part thinks sticking it in a SFF cheap Dell and play old games and emulators on living room rv. Suggestions anyone?
Wait for AMD to fill out the RX 7000 line, and list it on ebay as AMD Radeon 7750 and see if anybody bites