What to do with 2TB 970 NVMe. Replace OS Drive? Add New Drive?

I currently have a 5 year old 1 TB SSD for my OS drive. I got a Samsung 970 EVO NVMe 2TB during Black Friday.



I'm wondering if I should replace my OS drive with the 2TB NVMe (cloning the drive), or if I should just add the drive for storage instead.



My current OS drive floats around 100 GB of free space.



Thanks in advance for any advice or wisdom you have to help me out!