What to check when router goes offline

Hi all. So today my router seems to keep going offline. Its a Netgear Nighthawk AC router. Anyhow last week I did add 3 old Routers setup as APs (hardwired) so not sure if somehow related. I also checked the logs and see I am get DoS attacks. I do have the DoS protection enabled and disabled the 'Respond to Ping on Internet Port'. Just not sure how to really trouble shoot this? Like if one of my devices is causing it to fail or something else? Just trying to figure out so I can make the wife happy lol. Thanks for helping this noobie