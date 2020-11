If I used CL16 3200 mhz ram on a B460 mobo, what timings would the board select if I wanted to run at 2666 mhz?



For example if the ram has XMP of 16-18-18-36 at 3200 mhz, and SPD of 15-15-15-36 at 2133 mhz. How does the motherboard select the timing at 2666 mhz?