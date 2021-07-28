What the heck is going on with my CPU? Low clock, low power draw at max util

I've got a Dell Latitude 9510 2-in-1 with the I7-10810U. Recently I tried transcoding some videos off my phone from H265/HEVC to H264 so I could stitch them together (laugh now at trying to do this on a 15W processor).Curiously, when using 100% of the CPU for an extended time, the clock frequency plummets. I can't figure out why. Temperatures look fine, and it's only drawing like 10W according to the Intel Power Gadget. What am I missing? Why isn't this thing cranked up until it reaches the thermal throttling point? I'm plugged in, fully charged and on "high performance" windows profile. Running the latest and greatest drivers/bios/etc. from Dell