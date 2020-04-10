What the h..l can was growing inside my system?

I did a mini-ITX build done in 2013 with the The Swiftech H220. I loved it, but switched to other builds soon after and parked the X220 until December 2019.
In December 2019, I expanded the old Swiftech H220 (CPU blck/pump and 240 mm radiator) with an Alphacool Eisblock GPX-N Plexi GeForce RTX 2080 Ti M01 to cool a Zen2 mini-ITX gaming system.

Little detail: I DID NOT CLEAN the water loop before building the Zen2 mini-ITX system.
Rather, I drained it of the old original coolant and filled the system with a clear alpha-cool pre-mixed liquid:
IMG_20190826_193521.jpg


Three months after, I re-purposed these components to a dual-system build. Below the YouTube video of this last build

By the time of draining the loop, this is what came out:
20200313_181501.jpg

20200313_181515.jpg

20200309_182704.jpg


Whatever that green thing is, it is not good! :vomit::vomit::vomit:
...this may serve as a confirmation that...

water-cooling loops MUST be cleaned before re-using them!!!
 
