Depends.......what DO you expect? And if you're willing to shell out a bunch of cash and time to build one.



I have a 9900KF that runs at 83c full load 1.335v @ 5.2GHz, am I happy? Yes. Am I happy I paid so much damn money on the loop? No!



If it had hit 5.0GHz and used a Dark Rock Pro 4 cooler for $89.99 I would've been so happy too. Extra 200MHz for 5x the money I spent on the Loop instead of a DR4P?.......I regret it now.