What SSD and how to install it in Late 2012 27-inch iMac so that fans don't run 24/7?

I want to install an SSD in my iMac 27-inch from Late 2012.



I did a couple of upgrades for friends and family in their iMacs and once I swapped out the spinning hard drive from their iMacs to the SSD, the fans went on 24/7!!! WTF?!?



I read that it's due to the heat sensor or temperature sensor.... I think their hard drives had a 2 pin cable that I disconnected from the spinning hard drive and never connected to the SSD.



They were all okay with the fans going on, but I know myself and I'd rather put a bullet in my head than hear the fans going on and on and on...



How do I avoid the fans issue? As for SSD, I'd put in 500GB to 1TB.



Thanks!



P.S. I'm upgrading the 8GB RAM (2*4GB) to the maximum, too. Recommendations on the RAM?