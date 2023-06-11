ralphie1313
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 15, 2019
- Messages
- 413
Hey guys i have g skill trident z5 ddr-6000 pc5-4800 cl30 so what speed in the bios should it be set to now its at 4800 is this right thanks!?
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Then what does the pc5 -4800 mean, because i can not get past 4800 , and why not with 128? U mean if i had less i would get more speed?it should be at 6000 but you might not get there with 128gb. didnt we already go over th