What software to rip a dvd?

I'd like to piggy-back on this thread instead of making a new one. I am about to close on my first house and will be running the family room TV off an HTPC. I have over 200 DVDs I'd like to rip onto some HDDs and watch them from there. What are some good ripping softwares as well as viewing softwares? I am fine with paying for it as long as it rips the movies and maintains image/data quality. All I really want off the DVDs are the movies and not all the extras. I just want to navigate to the movie file through Windows file explorer then click on it and watch it; trying to keep it simple.