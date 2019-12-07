What software to rip a dvd?

B

Bird222

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 1, 2000
Messages
1,209
I've got a dvd that I want to create like a .mp4 file of. What software can I use to do this? Preferably free. This is just a one time thing or at least very, very rarely will be done.
 
M

matt167

Gawd
Joined
Dec 18, 2016
Messages
918
As i recall. Handbrake will decrypt with libdvdcss. Then its only one step. But libdvdcss wont always decrypt the newest algorithms
 
M

McClintoc

Fully [H]
Joined
Sep 27, 2005
Messages
16,486
I'd like to piggy-back on this thread instead of making a new one. I am about to close on my first house and will be running the family room TV off an HTPC. I have over 200 DVDs I'd like to rip onto some HDDs and watch them from there. What are some good ripping softwares as well as viewing softwares? I am fine with paying for it as long as it rips the movies and maintains image/data quality. All I really want off the DVDs are the movies and not all the extras. I just want to navigate to the movie file through Windows file explorer then click on it and watch it; trying to keep it simple.
 
