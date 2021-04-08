What size is your case with a 3080/3090 Hybrid

Card Dimension (Length) 11.81 in - 300mm 11.37 in - 288.9 mm

Card Dimension (Height) 5.38 in - 136.75mm 5.43 in - 137.8 mm

I have a lian li 011 Dynamic and I'm not sure if the EVGA FTW Hybrid will fit in my case without bending the lines to much. I currently have a EVGA 3080 FTW Ultra installed and the wires to the PSU touch the case. Maybe upgrading the VGA cable would free up a few mm of space? If you have a 3080 Hybrid does it fit in your case nicely and what case do you have? The hybrid card dimensions are on the right. My case is supposed to fit 159mm gpu height