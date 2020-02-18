What site for reviews?

Hey guys,
Now that Hard[OCP] is done, can someone recommend a good tech review site? I used to trust HardOCP for my equipment choices and usually based decisions on their recommendations but now I'm not sure where to go. I don't upgrade often, so I need a good go-to place instead of reading 10 review sites.
Thanks in advance
