What Should I get? EVGA/Corsair/Super Flower?

Spartacus09 said:

While 850w is probably good, if you plan on OC'ing (especially with the 450w FTW unlocked bios) its ideal to have 1k+ (I just picked up a Corsair RM1000x myself).

Which you can get for $205 if you wanted to go a little over budget but stick with corsair:



Also you have a typo in your signature I'm assuming you have a 9700k not a 9770k I'd go with the G+ if nothing else for the 10y warranty, about the only diff other than the warranty is modular (G+) vs semi-modular(GQ) and the GQ has an eco mode.While 850w is probably good, if you plan on OC'ing (especially with the 450w FTW unlocked bios) its ideal to have 1k+ (I just picked up a Corsair RM1000x myself).Which you can get for $205 if you wanted to go a little over budget but stick with corsair: https://www.amazon.com/CORSAIR-RM10...hild=1&keywords=RM1000x&qid=1607573865&sr=8-3 Also you have a typo in your signature I'm assuming you have a 9700k not a 9770k Click to expand...

Thanks! Yeah I'm leaning to that G+, I have some best buy reward certificates too and can get it tax free in NH so I may roll with that. Be able to knock down the price to like $170, and selling my old PSU for $85 makes it only $85 upgrade which isn't bad right?Thanks for the heads up on my sig, you're rightjust fixed it!