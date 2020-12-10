What Should I get? EVGA/Corsair/Super Flower?

Mosie100

I’ve had a Corsair HX850W PSU for the last 7 years. It has treated me so well, until I got the 3080 ftw3 today from Microcenter and Corsair didn’t give me another 8 pin when I RMAd the old one a few months ago. I called Corsair and they’re sending one in a few weeks.

I needed a solution immediately so Went to Microcenter and was able to snag an EVGA 1000W GQ semi modular for $220 but I’m not stuck with it whatsoever. Especially since it’s only the 5yr warranty.

I feel like 1000W is overkill for my system at this point but I figure why not?
Here are the choices I’ve been looking into (not looking to spend anymore than $200)

The EVGA 1000W G+ fully modular for $200 w/ the 10 yr warranty.

Super Flower 1000w for $200 or 850w ($200 and $160 and 10 yr warranty)

Or do I stick with my Corsair HX850 (someone willing to buy it for $85)?

I’m leaning towards the Evga G+ but any suggestions or advice really appreciated!
 
I'd go with the G+ if nothing else for the 10y warranty, about the only diff other than the warranty is modular (G+) vs semi-modular(GQ) and the GQ has an eco mode.
While 850w is probably good, if you plan on OC'ing (especially with the 450w FTW unlocked bios) its ideal to have 1k+ for the boost power spikes (I just picked up a Corsair RM1000x myself).
Which you can get for $205 if you wanted to go a little over budget but stick with corsair: https://www.amazon.com/CORSAIR-RM10...hild=1&keywords=RM1000x&qid=1607573865&sr=8-3

Also you have a typo in your signature I'm assuming you have a 9700k not a 9770k :)
 
Mosie100

Spartacus09 said:
I'd go with the G+ if nothing else for the 10y warranty, about the only diff other than the warranty is modular (G+) vs semi-modular(GQ) and the GQ has an eco mode.
While 850w is probably good, if you plan on OC'ing (especially with the 450w FTW unlocked bios) its ideal to have 1k+ (I just picked up a Corsair RM1000x myself).
Which you can get for $205 if you wanted to go a little over budget but stick with corsair: https://www.amazon.com/CORSAIR-RM10...hild=1&keywords=RM1000x&qid=1607573865&sr=8-3

Also you have a typo in your signature I'm assuming you have a 9700k not a 9770k :)
Thanks! Yeah I'm leaning to that G+, I have some best buy reward certificates too and can get it tax free in NH so I may roll with that. Be able to knock down the price to like $170, and selling my old PSU for $85 makes it only $85 upgrade which isn't bad right?

Thanks for the heads up on my sig, you're right :) just fixed it!
 
Yeah I lucked out and managed to buy the RM1000x from best buy when it was in stock, I had 150$ in rewards from buying appliances for my new house earlier this year.
Pretty much all the corsair PSU are sold out at BB though.
 
tived

The EVGA sounds sweet!

they all good PSU, I have the HX-series (only just got it) I would be happy with any of your choices
 
