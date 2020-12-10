What Should I get? EVGA/Corsair/Super Flower?

I’ve had a Corsair HX850W PSU for the last 7 years. It has treated me so well, until I got the 3080 ftw3 today from Microcenter and Corsair didn’t give me another 8 pin when I RMAd the old one a few months ago. I called Corsair and they’re sending one in a few weeks.
I needed a solution immediately so Went to Microcenter and was able to snag an EVGA 1000W GQ semi modular for $220 but I’m not stuck with it whatsoever. Especially since it’s only the 5yr warranty.
I feel like 1000W is overkill for my system at this point but I figure why not?
Here are the choices I’ve been looking into (not looking to spend anymore than $200)
The EVGA 1000W G+ fully modular for $200 w/ the 10 yr warranty.
Super Flower 1000w for $200 or 850w ($200 and $160 and 10 yr warranty)
Or do I stick with my Corsair HX850 (someone willing to buy it for $85)?
I’m leaning towards the Evga G+ but any suggestions or advice really appreciated!
