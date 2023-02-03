what should i do next?

Hi [H]



I need some opinions/advice.

first time i've ever had an issue with someone on [h] fs/ft ... over the course of the last 2 weeks:

>saw thread of someone selling "Steamdeck - 512GB NVME + 512GB SD Card - $590"

>messaged and asked about it and asked about buying without the sd card.

>he adds dock to bundle and raises the price

>we work out a deal without dock and i pay a bit less via f&f because his feedback has been great so i pay him and he ships it

>i get it and check everything out and find that my steam account that shows hardware tied to account is showing 64GB emmc

>in storage settings though, it says i have 406.7GB total

>i ask him about that along with some pry marks around the casing

>he says he took out the original and put in a 500GB and that the marks were small so he "didnt really notice them"

>i express how thats not okay

>he says "I just checked and it is a 512gb drive that I bought for it. So it is a 500gb like I said."



I'm trying to be understanding and like i told him, if all that was communicated prior to all this, i would have probably been okay with it but he lied and now refuses to admit anything was wrong. i fully understand no drive with an OS has the full size but a liteon 500 is not equal to the oem phison 512. steam thinks its a 64 emmc deck. I'm not expecting to return it as i am fully aware before even contacting that this was not a new unit. maybe a partial refund as hes basically made money off me setting a cheaper deck thats been opened with drive swapped out to call it the premium one.

i can send anyone the entire conversation plus the listing thread in case he changes it. I dont want to immediately jump to bashing him or tarnishing his feedback record because if i fucked up i'd want to be able to make things right. but i doubt that will happen. so where do i go from here?

pics for reference