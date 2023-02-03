what should i do next?

badcookies

badcookies

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 17, 2010
Messages
1,602
Hi [H]

I need some opinions/advice.
first time i've ever had an issue with someone on [h] fs/ft ... over the course of the last 2 weeks:
>saw thread of someone selling "Steamdeck - 512GB NVME + 512GB SD Card - $590"
>messaged and asked about it and asked about buying without the sd card.
>he adds dock to bundle and raises the price
>we work out a deal without dock and i pay a bit less via f&f because his feedback has been great so i pay him and he ships it
>i get it and check everything out and find that my steam account that shows hardware tied to account is showing 64GB emmc
>in storage settings though, it says i have 406.7GB total
>i ask him about that along with some pry marks around the casing
>he says he took out the original and put in a 500GB and that the marks were small so he "didnt really notice them"
>i express how thats not okay
>he says "I just checked and it is a 512gb drive that I bought for it. So it is a 500gb like I said."

I'm trying to be understanding and like i told him, if all that was communicated prior to all this, i would have probably been okay with it but he lied and now refuses to admit anything was wrong. i fully understand no drive with an OS has the full size but a liteon 500 is not equal to the oem phison 512. steam thinks its a 64 emmc deck. I'm not expecting to return it as i am fully aware before even contacting that this was not a new unit. maybe a partial refund as hes basically made money off me setting a cheaper deck thats been opened with drive swapped out to call it the premium one.
i can send anyone the entire conversation plus the listing thread in case he changes it. I dont want to immediately jump to bashing him or tarnishing his feedback record because if i fucked up i'd want to be able to make things right. but i doubt that will happen. so where do i go from here?
pics for reference
 

Attachments

  • 802626_20230201_170640.jpg
    802626_20230201_170640.jpg
    183.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 802627_20230201_170509.jpg
    802627_20230201_170509.jpg
    281.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 802759_20230201_160516.jpg
    802759_20230201_160516.jpg
    222.6 KB · Views: 0
1337Goat

1337Goat

Gawd
Joined
Apr 15, 2020
Messages
605
I believe it is completely fundamental when making your ad, to note any modifications you've made to the item. Some modifications will raise the price, like a carefully sanded shiny CPU, and others could lower the price, such as random wear and tear, or a modification that replaces one hardware part for another. These should all be reported on in the ad, and any details beyond OEM specification should be known to both parties before the deal is finalized.

The price of a regular old office PC, but with a GTX 1060 installed becomes an unknowable price, but the new part must be acknowledged and fairly bartered over, such that the buyer and seller both know exactly what is being transacted.

In this case, you must do the simple math and find out if the replacement part is truly lower value than the OEM one was. If the currently installed drive is actually both faster and bigger than the OEM drive, then that would be a boon and all is surely well.

If it is indeed lower value, then that makes what the seller did akin to deceit, and if the seller is a good person, then the seller must acknowledge their mistake and make financial amends to you, in order to make the trade fair. Then all will be well, right?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top