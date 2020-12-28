What SHOULD Default Threadripper 3960x Voltages be?

Long story short, but I am on my third Threadripper 3960X after RMA:ing two of them.The first two lasted a few weeks then suddenly stopped working. The third wouldn't start up at all until I replaced the motherboard.One of my theories was that the stock voltage settings on my Gigabyte TRX40 Aurus Master were too high, and it was just frying the chips, but I never checked the voltages, as I was just running at stock.So, I went out and bought a new motherboard. Wound up with a super expensive christmas tree LED light Asus ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha in large part because it was the only one I could find locally quickly.I popped in the CPU, flashed the latest 1303 BIOS, loaded optimized defaults (just in case) and then saw this:(please excuse dirty monitor, this is a spare I leave in the basement, so it is a little nasty)Does that look a little high for a modern CPU to anyone but me? I mean, 1.48v seems like too high for an overclocked chip, and absolutely insane for stock settings.Or Maybe Threadripper 3xxx chips just use high voltages?I'd appreciate any inputs. What SHOULD the stock voltages be?