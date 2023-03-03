What search engine are you guys using?

Deadjasper
Oct 28, 2001
2,323
I'm looking for a search engine that will return mostly information rather than all sales links. Does such a search engine even exist?
I've been pretty happy with DuckDuckGo. Run a few identical searches on it and Google.....you'll see.
May not be perfect, but it's pretty darn good.
Microsoft "new bing" has yet to have a good monetization strategy in place, probably running with a huge loss by search and why it is quite limited. It look ads free for the moment and will probably be sued left and right
You do not have less ads in your result if you use google incognito, are do you ?DDG, or Google incognito.
I would have assumed it run on anything that would run edge, I am not sure what you mean by trust, what is an paid ads seem quite obvious so trust is not really required, but after a test, they do use bing shop to show you paid link ads.Thanks but I don't think Bing runs on Linux. And even if it did, the last thing I'd do is trust MS.
Google...it gives me the best results although like everyone says you have to weed out the ad's and bullcrap.