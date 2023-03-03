What search engine are you guys using?

D

Deadjasper

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 28, 2001
Messages
2,323
I'm looking for a search engine that will return mostly information rather than all sales links. Does such a search engine even exist?
 
BlindedByScience

BlindedByScience

More Human than Human
Joined
May 26, 2000
Messages
9,198
I've been pretty happy with DuckDuckGo. Run a few identical searches on it and Google.....you'll see.

May not be perfect, but it's pretty darn good.
 
L

LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
3,514
Microsoft "new bing" has yet to have a good monetization strategy in place, probably running with a huge loss by search and why it is quite limited. It look ads free for the moment and will probably be sued left and right
 
D

Deadjasper

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 28, 2001
Messages
2,323
LukeTbk said:
Microsoft "new bing" has yet to have a good monetization strategy in place, probably running with a huge loss by search and why it is quite limited. It look ads free for the moment and will probably be sued left and right
Click to expand...

Thanks but I don't think Bing runs on Linux. And even if it did, the last thing I'd do is trust MS.
 
L

LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
3,514
rhkcommander959 said:
DDG, or Google incognito.
Click to expand...
You do not have less ads in your result if you use google incognito, are do you ?

At least if that mean going into google with the browser in incognito mode, I just google best hdmi cable and I have in the result page a bunch of direct store links, exactly the same has the normal page search.

Deadjasper said:
Thanks but I don't think Bing runs on Linux. And even if it did, the last thing I'd do is trust MS.
Click to expand...
I would have assumed it run on anything that would run edge, I am not sure what you mean by trust, what is an paid ads seem quite obvious so trust is not really required, but after a test, they do use bing shop to show you paid link ads.
 
Susquehannock

Susquehannock

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 26, 2005
Messages
4,456
I use Google through Firefox on my desktop/workstation. With script and ad blockers I do not see ads anywhere - YouTube or otherwise. Except places like [H]ard that are whitelisted.
 
B

Bowman15

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 7, 2015
Messages
1,923
Google...it gives me the best results although like everyone says you have to weed out the ad's and bullcrap.
 
D

Deadjasper

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 28, 2001
Messages
2,323
Bowman15 said:
Google...it gives me the best results although like everyone says you have to weed out the ad's and bullcrap.
Click to expand...

I found some interesting settings in Google and made changes.. Gonna see if it helps. Also gonna check out DDG.
 
R

rhkcommander959

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 26, 2020
Messages
413
Yeah I meant incognito mode, google with adblocks and stuff, but incognito prevents targeted ads later too. You'll get ads and paid ranking, scroll past it to the real rankings. But it won't haunt you later too.

Some non-branded-product searches for coding/tech, Google still gets the best hits unfortunately.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top