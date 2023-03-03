What search engine are you guys using?

Deadjasper said: Thanks but I don't think Bing runs on Linux. And even if it did, the last thing I'd do is trust MS. Click to expand...

You do not have less ads in your result if you use google incognito, are do you ?At least if that mean going into google with the browser in incognito mode, I just google best hdmi cable and I have in the result page a bunch of direct store links, exactly the same has the normal page search.I would have assumed it run on anything that would run edge, I am not sure what you mean by trust, what is an paid ads seem quite obvious so trust is not really required, but after a test, they do use bing shop to show you paid link ads.