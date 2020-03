I'm building a new NVR that will also do some light NAS duties. Obviously this is a write-intensive application, but I also need decent seek performance for playback. I want to build a 4-bay hotswap setup, and I would like to know what you guys recommend for the RAID type? I've heard of a few different kinds, but I don't know how well each of them is suited for this particular application - for example, RAID 10, ZFS, unraid, etc. Recommendations?