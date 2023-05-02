What RAD is this? 10 Years - RADs leaking - Best distilled water additive for copper and Chrome-Plated copper?

In general the fewer ions you have floating around your loop the better, so ditch PT Nuke and the kill coil. They could actually promote corrosion rather than prevent it.



DIY coolants are really rather difficult to pull off right.



Straight distillled water will have too much of a surface tension, not enough of a corrosion inhibitor and not enough of a growth inhibitor to make for a good coolant.



I was really interested in mixing my own, but as soon as you start researching it it gets complicated in a hurry.



For instance, there is no such thing as a general corrosion inhibitor. You use different chemicals based on te particular metal you want to inhibit the corrosion in, and it is different for copper, for brass, and for nickel. Yo may have to add multiple different corrosion inhibitors, but then they can interact with each other, or one of them could interact with rubber seals, or plexiglass or the tubing plasticizer, etc. etc.



Automotive antifreeze really isn't a good match for the composition of a PC water cooling loop as it is optimized for things you might find in a car, which are going to be different. A car will have more other junk in there which will require inhibitors that you don't need in a PC water loop, which in turn could have side effects on things in your loop that aren't generally in cars



Then there is also the fact that pure distilled water has among the best heat transfers of any liquid, and the more junk you add to it, the less efficient it will be at conducting heat.



So the key is to start with a distilled water base, and add enough stuff to break down surface tension, inhibit corrosion and prevent growth, but only just the chemicals you need and only just enough to do the job, as the more you add the more of a deleterious effect you could have.



This is why I have come to the conclusion that fluid composition is best left to the pros.



Buy a pre-formulated coolant. Preferably a simple one without colorants or sparkly/shimmery floaters which can and will gunk up block microchannels.



When I first got into water cooling, EK's nickel plating problems were relatively recent memory, and both my blocks were nickel plated EK blocks, so I decided to play it safe. I figured if EK tests their systems with anything, it's probably with their own coolants, so that's what I'll use. I first got their old "Ekoolant", and later their "Cryofuel" when the Ekoolant was discontinued. (still not sure if it was actually a new formulation or if it was just new branding) but the result has been fabulous. I've run the same fluid for 2-3 years at a time and all of my supposedly sensitive EK nickel plated blocks have come out looking perfect.



Because of this I would recommend Cryofuel. A little 100ml bottle of concentrate (which mixes with 900ml of distilled water to make a liter of coolant) is only about $10. I have a huge loop with a huge reservoir, so I usually use three bottles of clear and one bottle of blue just to give it a small amount of color so it is easier to see.