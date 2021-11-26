What POE switch do you use?

I've been browsing for a little while now but wondering what you guys recommend.
Budget= <$200 in US, used is fine
Requirements= 802.3af/802.3at spec, VLAN support, Gigabit, rack mount
I am going to be installing 5-6 AXIS POE cameras and have 3x existing POE APs. The APs currently use power injectors that I would like to get away from when adding more POE devices. However, I don't want to be stuck using 10/100 that it seems a lot of POE switches appear to use. I currently use a WS-C3560G-48TS-S and an older 48 port cisco (2950 or 60 I think) that I haven't finished moving off of. I'm looking to run a single switch but not opposed to running 2 if they have smaller port counts (2x16 or 24) or are cheaper. I don't need all 48 ports but I do use quite a few for my home lab too. I was looking at the AXIS midspan but they are limited to 10/100 which is fine for the cameras but doesn't solve the POE injector problem for the APs.
AP's in use:
2x Unifi AC Pro
1x Unifi AP
A couple of spec sheets for two of the cameras:
AXIS 3105-LVE - https://www.axis.com/dam/public/6c/a8/37/datasheet-axis-m3105-lve-network-camera-en-US-278222.pdf
AXIS 3245-LVE - https://www.axis.com/dam/public/9d/9a/c1/datasheet-axis-p3245-lve-network-camera-en-US-352161.pdf
Locally, someone is selling a Cisco SG200-26P but say only 12 are POE, the tech sheet says 24 are POE some I'm not sure if something is wrong with the switch or spec is wrong. 12 POE would be fine though.
https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/suppo...rt-gigabit-smart-switch/model.html#~tab-specs
