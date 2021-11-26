What POE switch do you use?

SamirD said: You'll typically only need a gigabit uplink if your camera count exceeds 10 and are all 4k. Just like smart tvs, cameras still haven't broken the 100Mbs mark for what they need, so only the uplink matters, and that's only if you have all the cameras running to a switch and then to the nvr as opposed to direct.



I would confirm the model number of the switch that's local. A lot of times people don't know the specs, but they can usually get the model number so then you can confirm what you're getting. I've gotten steals like this before when the person doesn't know what they have.

These cameras can record to DVR I believe but that requires paid software. I'm going to be doing SD card for recording which will lower the bandwidth too only for viewing. The gigabit is because I want to plug in the APs and not be restricted to the 100mb link. Less restricts for future upgrades too. If I were to get a dedicated camera POE switch, it'd be fine but I really don't want to have a bunch of extra equipment connected. I will have to ask them why only 12 ports work for POE when the tech spec says 24 unless I'm reading it wrong. Honestly, if that's just the switch configuration and not something wrong, I would be OK getting 2 of those. It could provide redundancy as well as extra ports and I would get rid of my other 2 48port switches.This is from the ad and they use stock photos.Cisco SG200-26P 26-Port Gigabit (12port are PoE ) Smart Switch *V07 $75 ea(Interfaces 26 x 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T - RJ-45 | 26 x 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T - RJ-45 - PoE | 2 x SFP (mini-GBIC))This is the pic they used:The amazon image does show that POE is the first 12 ports in brackets.