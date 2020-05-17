What personal money management software would you recommend?

I'm looking for recommendations for personal money management software for purposes of home budgeting/home finances and such. Something easy to use and get started with that is easy to dive into. Something "safe" to use as far as my personal information. I want to more easily track my family's budget and home spending. Perhaps Quicken or something like it?



I wanted to ask here first because many years ago (Probably sometime around 2007) I had installed Quicken on a machine and it really slowed down the machine. When I tried to uninstall it you just couldn't get rid of all of it and it still had a bunch of crap running in the background. Maybe today Quicken is better and if so then thats fine, I'm willing to give it a try, but I just wanted to reach out and get some advice.



Thanks!