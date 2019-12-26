What PC games are you excited for in 2020?

My list in no particular order: System Shock Cyberpunk 2077 Elex 2: This one may not come in 2020 Mount and Blade 2 Black Mesa: Surely they will finally be done some time next year? Biomutant Vampire the Masquerade - Bloodlines 2: I thought this game was going to be filled to the brim with SJW writing. I've done a deep dive on this game over the past few days and found I was wrong. This may actually surpass the original game in every way except for maybe in the number of clans available. Werewolf: The Apocalypse Earthblood: I'm still butthurt about the 1997 Werewolf game being cancelled. Maybe this will finally soothe it. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Psychonaughts 2 Doom Eternal