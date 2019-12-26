What PC games are you excited for in 2020?

Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by GhostCow, Dec 26, 2019 at 10:47 PM.

  1. Dec 26, 2019 at 10:47 PM #1
    GhostCow

    GhostCow Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    154
    Joined:
    Feb 13, 2005
    My list in no particular order:

    System Shock

    Cyberpunk 2077

    Elex 2: This one may not come in 2020

    Mount and Blade 2

    Black Mesa: Surely they will finally be done some time next year?

    Biomutant

    Vampire the Masquerade - Bloodlines 2: I thought this game was going to be filled to the brim with SJW writing. I've done a deep dive on this game over the past few days and found I was wrong. This may actually surpass the original game in every way except for maybe in the number of clans available.

    Werewolf: The Apocalypse Earthblood: I'm still butthurt about the 1997 Werewolf game being cancelled. Maybe this will finally soothe it.

    Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

    Psychonaughts 2

    Doom Eternal
     
    GhostCow, Dec 26, 2019 at 10:47 PM
    GhostCow, Dec 26, 2019 at 10:47 PM
    #1