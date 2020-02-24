What Nvidia driver to use for Windows 10?

Last week I decided that things were getting too risky to keep using Windows 7 on my desktop, as my AV program was Windows Defender and it had no more support from MS.



Even if my move to Windows 10 on my laptop, from Windows 8, had been easy and problem-less, things didn't prove to be so with my desktop, a Gigabyte Z97X Gaming 7 MB, intel i7 and Nvidia GeForce GTX1050Ti.



Now I will make a new install, using Windows 10 1909 x64 file, and I wonder what Nvidia driver to download.



If you select your driver by your board you get one driver, which is not that recent. But if you follow the Windows 10 x64 drivers path, you just have to select between Studio or Game option.



So what driver should I choose? What do the Studio and Game choices mean?