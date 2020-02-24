What Nvidia driver to use for Windows 10?

carlmart

Gawd
Joined
Sep 17, 2006
Messages
622
Last week I decided that things were getting too risky to keep using Windows 7 on my desktop, as my AV program was Windows Defender and it had no more support from MS.

Even if my move to Windows 10 on my laptop, from Windows 8, had been easy and problem-less, things didn't prove to be so with my desktop, a Gigabyte Z97X Gaming 7 MB, intel i7 and Nvidia GeForce GTX1050Ti.

Now I will make a new install, using Windows 10 1909 x64 file, and I wonder what Nvidia driver to download.

If you select your driver by your board you get one driver, which is not that recent. But if you follow the Windows 10 x64 drivers path, you just have to select between Studio or Game option.

So what driver should I choose? What do the Studio and Game choices mean?
 
Auer

Auer

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,355
Creatives, max stability.

"NVIDIA Studio Drivers provide artists, creators and 3D developers the best performance and reliability when working with creative applications. To achieve the highest level of reliability, Studio Drivers undergo extensive testing against multi-app creator workflows and multiple revisions of the top creative applications from Adobe to Autodesk and beyond. "
https://www.nvidia.com/Download/driverResults.aspx/147971/en-us

Gamers, Max performance and features.

"Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases, including Virtual Reality games. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1."

https://www.nvidia.com/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-us
 
DooKey

DooKey

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Apr 25, 2001
Messages
8,297
When you install make sure you are disconnected from the internet so Windows won't download drivers automatically for you. Just have everything for your system on a USB drive. Once you have the drivers installed that you want then you can hook back up to the internet.
 
C

carlmart

Gawd
Joined
Sep 17, 2006
Messages
622
DooKey said:
When you install make sure you are disconnected from the internet so Windows won't download drivers automatically for you. Just have everything for your system on a USB drive. Once you have the drivers installed that you want then you can hook back up to the internet.
Well, that is exactly the opposite from what I was planning. You see, on my first install there were some issues with the Gigabyte drivers I had available for Windows 10.

One of them, particularly, said this: "This computer does not meet the minimum requirements for installing this software" It was an USB 3 driver, so I wonder what "minimum requirements" those were. So I thought letting Windows to install some drivers wouldn't do much harm. They might be more modern that mine.
 
DooKey

DooKey

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Apr 25, 2001
Messages
8,297
carlmart said:
Well, that is exactly the opposite from what I was planning. You see, on my first install there were some issues with the Gigabyte drivers I had available for Windows 10.

One of them, particularly, said this: "This computer does not meet the minimum requirements for installing this software" It was an USB 3 driver, so I wonder what "minimum requirements" those were. So I thought letting Windows to install some drivers wouldn't do much harm. They might be more modern that mine.
I always download my drivers directly from the device manufacturer. MB makers don't keep up too well.
 
