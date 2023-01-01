What new OLED gaming monitors in 2023?

So now that we're in 2023, and OLED finally became a thing in PC gaming in 2022, I'm curious how displays evolve this new year?



And not those 45" new OLED displays coming from Corsair and LG. But what else is rumored for later this year?



Will Alienware make an OLED version of the award winning perfect size best monitor of the decade the AW3821DW. Will we see a AW3824DW OLED?



Just curious where things are headed in the OLED gaming display category.