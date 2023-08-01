What new games should I be looking forward too?

I'm a busy Dad with a busy job, so don't keep up with all the news on the upcoming games due out. Last Fall I built a new gaming rig, and kinda depressed I don't even use it for anything good anymore, bored of what I play. New system isn't bad, with a i13900k, 32GB DDR-5, RTX-4080 video card, running on my 34" OLED monitor.



Current games installed: WoW, Diablo IV, Halo-Infinite, BF2042, Quake 1 and Quake 2.



-Long time WoW ( World of Warcraft ) player, but just totally burned out on the game, just lack the motivation to play it lately. But it does look great on my OLED display with Ultra settings and 8xAA.



-Diablo IV liked it at first, then it felt repetitive, and I just don't care to play it any longer, seems like the same old thing, whack, whack, whack, kill, kill, kill, grab loot, rinse and repeat times a thousand, Yawn, zzz



-Halo-Infinite, beautiful looking game for sure, only play the single player campaign, and bored with it.



-BF2042, fun game, but no one plays it, the servers are dead and I can only play it with AI. I uninstalled it.



-Quake, for fun I installed those old classic shooters, and yeah the graphics look like Minecraft, but dang those are still fun to mess around in.





Any new shooters coming soon to be aware of? Starfield isn't a FPS per-say, but looks potentially good, a Sci-Fi Skyrim? Baldurs Gate 3 is getting AMAZING reviews, but I haven't played a C-RPG in 20 years, those play so much different than a WoW or Diablo, not sure how I would like that slower click and wait action type RPG?



Is there a new Quake game in development? Wasn't there some Polish made medieval looking FPS game coming soon?