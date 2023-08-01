What new games should I be looking forward too?

Zorachus

I'm a busy Dad with a busy job, so don't keep up with all the news on the upcoming games due out. Last Fall I built a new gaming rig, and kinda depressed I don't even use it for anything good anymore, bored of what I play. New system isn't bad, with a i13900k, 32GB DDR-5, RTX-4080 video card, running on my 34" OLED monitor.

Current games installed: WoW, Diablo IV, Halo-Infinite, BF2042, Quake 1 and Quake 2.

-Long time WoW ( World of Warcraft ) player, but just totally burned out on the game, just lack the motivation to play it lately. But it does look great on my OLED display with Ultra settings and 8xAA.

-Diablo IV liked it at first, then it felt repetitive, and I just don't care to play it any longer, seems like the same old thing, whack, whack, whack, kill, kill, kill, grab loot, rinse and repeat times a thousand, Yawn, zzz

-Halo-Infinite, beautiful looking game for sure, only play the single player campaign, and bored with it.

-BF2042, fun game, but no one plays it, the servers are dead and I can only play it with AI. I uninstalled it.

-Quake, for fun I installed those old classic shooters, and yeah the graphics look like Minecraft, but dang those are still fun to mess around in.


Any new shooters coming soon to be aware of? Starfield isn't a FPS per-say, but looks potentially good, a Sci-Fi Skyrim? Baldurs Gate 3 is getting AMAZING reviews, but I haven't played a C-RPG in 20 years, those play so much different than a WoW or Diablo, not sure how I would like that slower click and wait action type RPG?

Is there a new Quake game in development? Wasn't there some Polish made medieval looking FPS game coming soon?
 
Baldurs Gate 3 it's like Diablo 4 but with substance I don't like Diablo 4 either too flashy. If Diablo 4 was like the 1st level the whole game I would have liked it. Once you start getting amped up it's not as good
 
Spawn #10

So would I like Baldur's Gate 3? I want something with a bit more meaning and substance than just the hack and slash of Diablo IV. But worried the old school combat with C-RPG's isn't my thing anymore? Or maybe I would actually prefer it?
 
Just some ideas: Remnant II, Baldur's Gate 3, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Lords of the Fallen, Starship Troopers Extermination, Aliens: Dark Descent, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Crysis 4, STALKER 2, POE 2, and lots of new UE5 games eventually.

I haven't tried these yet, but they seem to be received well or highly anticipated. Perhaps watching some let's plays would be helpful before purchasing.
 
Zorachus said:
So would I like Baldur's Gate 3? I want something with a bit more meaning and substance than just the hack and slash of Diablo IV. But worried the old school combat with C-RPG's isn't my thing anymore? Or maybe I would actually prefer it?
Nobody could really say if you'd like it or not. Have you played Divinity: Original Sin or Pillars of Eternity? If you have PC Game Pass you can try Pillars of Eternity II to see if you like that type of game (the first game is only on console Game Pass).

To the general question of suggestion, could use more specifics. From the top post it sounds like you enjoy action RPGs and first-person shooter games, but also dabble into first-person RPGs. What is your opinion on the third-person perspective?

If you still enjoy Quake, have you played the so-called "boomer shooters" that are out there? A lot of them are quite good and can itch the Quake nostalgia. Dusk and Amid Evil are highly recommended. Hrot is probably the most Quake-like and is a newer release.
t1k said:
Just some ideas: Remnant II, Baldur's Gate 3, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Lords of the Fallen, Starship Troopers Extermination, Aliens: Dark Descent, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Crysis 4, STALKER 2, POE 2, and lots of new UE5 games eventually.

I haven't tried these yet, but they seem to be received well or highly anticipated. Perhaps watching some let's plays would be helpful before purchasing.
It's still going to be a long wait for Path of Exile 2. The closed beta isn't slated to start until around this time next year.
 
