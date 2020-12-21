What new display type are you looking for in 2021?

euskalzabe
TFT central recently posted new updates on panel manufacturing for next year, from LG, AU Optronics and BOE. This got me thinking about 2021 monitor options, although I'm very happy with my Pixio Px275h, I'm wondering: what are [H] users excited about that's expected to come out next year? Some of the interesting panel options include MiniLED, fast IPS and even some interesting takes on 29" ultrawides (there doesn't seem to be anything groundbreaking going on with 34" ultrawide though):
31.5″ IPS 4K 144Hz 1000nit 98% DCI-P3 MiniLED
27″ IPS 4K 144Hz 600nit 98% DCI-P3 MiniLED
27″ IPS QHD 240Hz 600nit 98% DCI-P3
29" IPS FHD 200Hz 400nit 95% DCI-P3
29" IPS QHD
I'll also add a poll of types of panels to easily see what the [H] is interested on in 2021.
