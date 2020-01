Good discussion here - its important to keep an eye out as some of the hardware that we used when building/tweaking a previous system may no longer be supported and/or supplanted by better offerings.The following are, to my understanding no longer maintained and/or defunct - be wary when using as they may not be up to the task on recent hardware.SpeedFan (last update in 2017)RealTemp (last update 2012)Open Hardware Monitor ( last binary release 2016.) NOTE: Updated fork exists!CoreTemp - is a nice CPU temp monitor and thankfully is still being updated. I suggest using more than one temperature monitor though, as some of them can interpret things differently (ie CPU vs CPU package etc..) or can report higher or lower than usual ; that's why its good to have at least 2 applications able to run simultaneously for confirmation.GPU-Z and GPU-Z - are nice hardware info applications; great for their intended use but not designed as sole live monitoring tools. They also allow validation of overclock and (if desired) contribution to a database or even "hall of fame". Note that hardware manufacturers may offer their own skinned/tweaked versions of these programs (ie Asus ROG used to have one if I recall).HWMonitor / HWMonitor PRO- reads temp, voltage, and other common component sensors, providing a good bit of information. The "PRO" version is *PAID* and adds remote monitoring and a few other ancillary features atop the basic feature set; $24 or so for a license.AIDA64 Extreme - *PAID* Very comprehensive monitoring, benchmarking, and other system info software. Something of a solid all-in-one and useful, though those who don't wish to pay can find similar individual functions in other utilities. 30 Day trial version is available but certain sensor readings or components will be deactivated and instead just read out as "TRIAL" or some such. As I recall, a license key from the site itself is about $40 though there may be cheaper ones sold elsewhere.HWiNFO - Comprehensive system info and monitoring, many forms of data reporting, and has 3rd party addons for interfacing with certain other software.Libre Hardware Monitor - ( https://github.com/LibreHardwareMonitor/LibreHardwareMonitor ) - An updated and enhanced fork of the now deprecated OpenHardwareMonitor. Monitors temps, fans, and most other sensors. Frequently updated, compatible with both Windows and Linux, and as the name suggests, is free/libre open source software!Aurora - ( https://github.com/antonpup/Aurora ) - libre/open source program to unify addressable RGB lighting peripheral support across all the varying standards and implementations. Each motherboard manufacturer and a good assortment of peripherals seem to have their own implementation, where Aurora looks to bridge the gap.When I have the opportunity, I prefer open source and its nice to have Linux support as well. Sadly there has been less of an array of PC hardware enthusiast/overclocking monitoring/benchmarking/controlling tools on Linux, but they do exist. Likewise, finding modern hardware based monitoring or control (temp, fan, watercooling/pumps, RGB addressable etc..) that do NOT require or heavily depend upon Windows only proprietary software in order to interface with them, can be an issue .Hope this helps!