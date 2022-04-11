What memory would you recommend to upgrade from 16gb to 32gb?

CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 4266 (PC4-34100) C19​

I currently have this memory in my computer2x8gbI am not over clocking it or anything on my z390 AORUS PRO motherboard.Just wondering, if you wanted to upgrade to 32gb from the 16gb I have above, could you send me a link of the memory you would recommend I buy?Thanks.