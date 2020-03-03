what memory speed (and specs) for 3900X?

My new build will include a 3900X and 32 GB of RAM. I have read that "Ryzen CPUs like fast RAM," but what does that mean in practice? I want to get 2 16 GB sticks now, so I can upgrade later on to 64 GB or even 96 GB.



I'm not interested in RGB lighting, so I don't want to pay extra for that. On NewEgg, I can buy32 GB (non-RGB) for as much as $439 or as little as $239. I'm not trying to be cheap, but money I don't spend on memory could be applied to a new graphics card.