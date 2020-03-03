what memory speed (and specs) for 3900X?

Joined
Sep 20, 2009
Messages
1,934
My new build will include a 3900X and 32 GB of RAM. I have read that "Ryzen CPUs like fast RAM," but what does that mean in practice? I want to get 2 16 GB sticks now, so I can upgrade later on to 64 GB or even 96 GB.

I'm not interested in RGB lighting, so I don't want to pay extra for that. On NewEgg, I can buy32 GB (non-RGB) for as much as $439 or as little as $239. I'm not trying to be cheap, but money I don't spend on memory could be applied to a new graphics card.
 
Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 19, 2006
Messages
502
G.Skill Non-RGB 32 GB Hynix CJR F4-3600C16D-32GVKC for $159.99. It's on the Asus QVL. Warning though, Thaiphoon Burner incorrectly reports it as Hynix M-Die which is garbage apparently, but it's actually CJR or maybe even DJR for the purposes of the Ryzen Memory Calculator. You can verify it by the serial number. It's 16-19-19-39 at 1.35v. I have B-Dies in my system, but I bought this for my server and I've tested it in my system and it's fine so far at 3600. If I was buying again for my main system, I would buy this as none of the chips I've had, two 3900x and one 3950x, would run fclock over 1866. Also, I paid like $340 for B-Dies rated for DDR4000 at 19-19-19-39 at 1.35v and they require much higher voltage for stability. I can't even boot to them at those XMP timings and voltage at 3600 speeds. The require a CMOS reset.
 
